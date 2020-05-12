Local 4-H Members Left Before the Pandemic Shut Down in Washington, D. C.

On an annual basis, local students from the Worth 4H and others travel to Washington D. C. to view and experience democracy in action and history. During this time, students learn the story behind the United States with visits to the Smithsonian Museum, George Washington’s estate and his monument, and other historical sites.

According to ISU Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, this past March was one for the memory.

Johnson was actually correct. The COVID-19 pandemic concerns had begun to mount in the area during that second week of March, and closure of several national monuments was considered.

The 4H group which included not just the students, but parents, and other officials all attended a prayer meeting in the front of the church. The 4H students sat in the choir loft as the meeting went on for about a hour.

In truth, the 4H group was one of the last to tour many of the sites found in the Washington D. C. area as just days later, the sites were closed to tourism due to the pandemic.