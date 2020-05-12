Hancock County Courthouse Re-Opens Today

Hancock County EMS Coordinator

The Hancock County Courthouse in Garner has reopened today with many precautions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington explains the logistics of the ingress/egress.

Signs have been posted advising visitors who have a fever, cough, or respiratory illness, to call the office instead of entering the courthouse. Visitors are also asked to maintain the social distancing guidelines and appointment protocols.

As Buffington noted, the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office is conducting business by appointment only. The Department of Motor Vehicle Driver’s License Office will also be open by appointment, but only for Hancock County residents. Other offices’ policies and procedures could change too, so if you are unsure, call the office before you go there. Each department will also continue to have external drop boxes outside the courthouse if you prefer to utilize those.