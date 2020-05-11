Winnebago Industries Launches New Pandemic Fund

May 11, 2020
Winnebago Industries Launches New Pandemic Fund

Winnebago Industries is committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of these challenging conditions, the company has launched the WGO Together Fund. Katy Freeze is the Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility  for the Winnebago Industries Foundation and explains the concept of the fund.

Those who are interested can obtain more information online whether they are someone in need or someone who wishes to donate.

For more information about the WGO Together Fund, go to wgotogetherfund.com.