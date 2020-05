Persons who live in Forest City Ward 1, Forest City Ward 2, Forest City Ward 4, in Newton and Rural Forest Townships, and Supervisor District 1, including parts of sections 30 & 31 of Mt Valley Township and the City of Leland in Winnebago County. there has been a polling change.

The polling location for the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election will be at the Forest City Middle School Gym located at 216 West School St in Forest City.