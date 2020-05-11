Marvin J. Anderson, age 92 of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, 15722-490 th Street, rural Scarville, with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. Military honors will also be conducted at the cemetery.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is in charge of arrangements.

