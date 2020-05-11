Marlys J. Schaefer, 67, of Britt passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Marys Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Ave NW, with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. Burial will follow at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

A public visitation limited to ten people at a time will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday, May 13th at the Britt Evangelical Free Church with social distancing being monitored by the funeral home staff. The family understands in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending the visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer.

Memorials may be made in her name to donor’s choice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marlys Jean Schaefer, the daughter of William and Minnie (Brass) Steen, was born July 7, 1952 in Buffalo Center. She graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1970 and continued her education at Mankato Secretarial School. On August 3, 1974 she was married to Robert Schaefer at the First Baptist Church in Buffalo Center. They were blessed with four children, Heather, Stacie, Justin and Amy. Marlys placed her faith in Christ at an early age and was baptized at the First Baptist Church and attended the Evangelical Free Church in Britt. She was dedicated to her family, and that mattered most, especially her grandchildren, Nile and Wirth. Marlys enjoyed decorating her home, sewing, gardening and planting flowers. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughters and watching Iowa State games with her family.

Marlys is survived by her husband, Robert of Britt; her children, Heather Schaefer of Ames, Stacie Schaefer of Ames, Justin (Jaryn) Schaefer and children, Nile and Wirth of Omaha, NE and Amy Schaefer and family of Westminster, Maryland; her sisters, Frances Meyer of Buffalo Center and Bev (Jeff) Heitland of Winona, MN; sisters-in-law, Mary Steen of Lime Springs, IA, Dorothy Schaefer of Britt and Diane Schaefer of Holly Springs, NC; brothers-in-law, Richard (LaDonna) Schaefer of Britt, Dennis (Nancy) Schaefer of Garner and Dean (Kathy) Schaefer of Britt; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie (Brass) Steen; grandparents, Dick and Henrietta (Kaiser) Steen and Ehme and Jennie (Fisher) Brass; brother, Darrel Steen; brother-in-law, Gary Meyer; and parents-in-law, Clarence and Carrie (Sweers) Schaefer.

