Harrington Sentenced on Fraudulent Practice Charges

Brandy Harrington of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between February 18, 2018 and November 3, 2018. Harrington was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharge were suspended. Harrington was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.