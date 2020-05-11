Garrison Sentenced on Conspiracy Charges

Garrison Sentenced on Conspiracy Charges

May 11, 2020

Kasha Garrison of Garner, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor.  For Count 1, Garrison was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Garrison was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

For Count 2, Garrison was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Garrison was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The probation periods imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 would run concurrently.