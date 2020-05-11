Forest City YMCA Re-Opens Following State Guidelines

The Forest City YMCA will be reopening their facility Monday at 5:30 am after being shuttered for nearly two months by order of Governor Reynolds amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Kristi Hovenga with the Forest City YMCA explained that people will noticed some modifications.

Modified building hours will be Monday-Friday, 5:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays 7:00 am to noon. The facility will be closed on Sundays.

Working within the 50% capacity guidelines that Governor Reynolds set forth, Y staff have reorganized equipment to ensure social distancing and room capacities will be clearly marked. All lobby chairs have been removed and the coffee bar will be closed for now. Full-time child care has been housed in one location. Other areas like the pool area, individual locker rooms and drop-in Kid Kare will remain closed until further notice.

Patrons will notice that there will be a different feel to the facility. Equipment will be spaced out to meet social distancing needs

YMCA staff are limiting access to members only in 9th grade in the fall and older. They hope to be back to normal operations soon.

You can find a complete list of COVID-19 reopening facility guidelines by visiting www.forestcityymca.org.