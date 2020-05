Northern Lights Homeless Shelters in Mason City continues to remain open with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeannie Kingery is Executive Director of the shelters and says just like everyone else, this has been a challenging time for her organization.

Kingery stated that their biggest needs right now are cash and cleaning supplies.

There are a number of ways that those willing to help can do so.

That’s 202 1st street Northwest in Mason City.