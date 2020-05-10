SUNDAY TALK: Ernst on COVID-19 Assistance and Flood Control Projects

As a result of the bipartisan CARES Act, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has helped secure over $383 million for Iowa’s rural health care providers. She has also been instrumental in moving other programs forward including hazard pay for National Guardsmen and Paycheck Protection Program guidelines for essential workers including those in health care, emergency responders, and local media. She is pushing a new initiative that would provide federal funding to assist in small town flood prevention by rivers.

Ernst sat down with reporters including KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss these issues in our Sunday Talk.