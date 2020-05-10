Curbside Market is an Online Version of Local Farmers Markets

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa is partnering with North Iowa Fresh LLC, the University of Northern Iowa’s Local Food Program, and participating farmers markets to launch an online farmers market order platform called ‘Curbside Market.’

Through Curbside Market customers can shop a growing selection of farmers market products from the convenience of their own home. The customer simply shops online 1-3 days prior to market, and then on market day, orders are packed and brought to the customer for easy curbside pickup.

The Curbside Market program will be available to shoppers at:

Clear Lake Farmers Market, Saturdays 9AM – 12PM, May 16 – Oct. 17, Clear Lake, IA

North Iowa Farmers Market, Tuesdays 4-6pm, May 19 – Oct 16, Mason City, IA

The launch of Curbside Market vary by market. Online shopping will begin the week of May 11, with exception of College Hill Farmers Market which will be begin the week of June 1.

“We are proud to make accessing fresh, local foods and supporting our hard-working area farmers more convenient than ever before through our new Curbside Market online ordering program” said Marie Boyd, Executive Director of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa.

This pilot program is funded through USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) grant #AM190100XXXXG097: ‘Expanding Customer Base and Market Development Through Online Sales in North Iowa’ in partnership between Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, North Iowa Fresh LLC, and the University of Northern Iowa’s CEEE Local Food Program.

Visit www.curbsidemarketni.com to learn more.