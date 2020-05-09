Unemployment Claims are Down

The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, April 26, and Saturday, May 2, was 24,693. There were 22,830 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,863 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 181,358

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $50,931,302.43 for the same week.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (6,053)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (4,010)

Health Care & Social Assistance (2,988)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,200)

Retail Trade (1,768)

This week, a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 164,088 Iowans. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $439,126,200 in benefits has been paid.

A total of $10,046,088.94 was paid to 15,612 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.