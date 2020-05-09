NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Winnebago Campgrounds Remain Closed

The Winnebago County Conservation Board campgrounds at Thorpe Park and Dahle Park will remain closed until further notice. The Conservation Board will discuss the opening of the campgrounds at its monthly board meeting on Monday, May 11th, and will most likely make a decision at that time on when the campgrounds should reopen.

Winnebago County parks remain open for other activities, though, such as fishing and hiking, although shelter houses, restrooms, and playground equipment will remain closed until further notice. If anyone has questions about Winnebago County’s parks, they can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390.