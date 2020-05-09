NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Governor’s New Proclamation Opens Campgrounds

Governor Reynolds issued a new proclamation opening campgrounds in the state of Iowa, effective Friday, May 8th.

The Iowa DNR opened state campgrounds at 8:00am on Friday, May 8 to campers with self-contained restrooms only. Self-contained is defined as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom. Walk-in campers began registering at 8 am.

Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 10: walk-in only, first come, first served basis

Monday, May, 11: reservations will go into effect

The DNR’s campground reservation system will begin accepting reservations starting Friday, May 8 at 9:00am.

All other reservations will continue as reserved beginning May 15, unless otherwise notified directly by the DNR. The DNR extends an apology to those that had reservations scheduled during the May 8 – May 14 time period. Those reservations will not be honored because refunds have already been issued and the transactions are complete.

While state parks have seen a great influx of visitors at our parks, it is expected to see the same at the campgrounds. Parks staff will be closely monitoring these areas to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Staff presence throughout the parks and campgrounds will remind and educate visitors to continue physical distancing while enjoying some of Iowa’s most beautiful public places. Campers should also abide by the following guidelines:

Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites

Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite

Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six

Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas

All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed

Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk

Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed

Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed

Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed

Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely

Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.

For the latest closure information for state parks, campgrounds and trails, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/ State-Parks/Alerts-and- Closures

The DNR highly recommends practicing physical distancing so that the parks and campgrounds remain open as a viable option for recreational opportunity. Campers should assume personal responsibility and abide by the guidelines set forth.

Iowa has 68 state parks and 4 state forests for visitors to enjoy with hiking trails, lake recreation and camping, to learn more visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/ State-Parks or www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/ Camping