Plasma Donors Can Help Current COVID-19 Patients

There’s an incredible new opportunity for recovered COVID-19 patients to help their community. In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.

If you have recovered from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and wish to be a convalescent plasma donor, or if you know somebody who has recovered and may want to help in this way, please visit our COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donor Information Page. You could be eligible to help if you:

Meet standard blood donation eligibility (FAQs)

Have a verified, prior diagnosis of COVID-19

Are now symptom free and fully recovered from COVID-19

Historically, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially lifesaving treatment when new diseases or infections develop quickly, and no treatments or vaccines are available yet. The Red Cross program will allow for efficient distribution of convalescent plasma to wherever it’s needed most across the country. Your plasma may be the key to saving lives.

If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, call the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 to learn more about how you can help.