Marlene (Luppen) Brooks, 79, of Britt passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Graveside services for Marlene Brooks will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt

with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

