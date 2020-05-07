Marie A. Hall, of Kanawha peacefully passed on April 23, 2020, on her 94 th birthday.

Public viewing for Marie Hall will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha. Due to social gathering restrictions at this time please call the funeral home (641-762-3211) to schedule a time to pay your final respects. Marie’s family will not be present at the viewing.

Private family burial will be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha.

Marie was born April 23, 1926 in Hancock County, daughter of Gerhard and Grace

Eenhuis Smidt. She graduated from Kanawha High School in 1944. She married Garland Hall on November 27, 1945, at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church. The couple lived and farmed in Wayne County for seven years and then returned to the Kanawha area to farm until 1974, at which time they moved into Kanawha. Garland died November 30, 1980.

Marie was a devoted member of the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church. She was an active member of Ladies Aid, Birthday Club, and was a Calvinettes leader. Marie was a member of Legion Auxiliary and was Sergeant at Arms for many years. Marie enjoyed spending time with family and many friends, bowling, and short bus trips.

Survivors include 2 sons: Stan (Sue) of Winter, WI and Lee (Ann) of Rochester, MN; a grandson, Jesse Henderson of Des Moines; two step-grandchildren, Paula Morgan and Rebecca London; and two step-great grandchildren, Chase (Kristen) and Quinn Morgan, and several nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Steven; two brothers Bud Smidt and his wife Gert; Ole Smidt and his wife Connie; her sister Margaret and husband Bill; 3 infant sisters and 1 infant brother, and a step-granddaughter, Melinda Ann Pines.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, services and celebration of Marie’s life will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church.

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East 2nd Street

Kanawha, Iowa