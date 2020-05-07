Area Groups Help Britt Area Food Bank with Donations

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security. To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Hancock County Farm Bureau is donating $250.00 to Britt Area Food Bank to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time. Iowa Farm Bureau will match Hancock County Farm Bureau $250.00 donation, giving the food bank a total of a $500.00.

“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food and now more than ever we know our local communities are in need,” said Hancock County Farm Bureau President Quentin Stortenbecker. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock—we’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”

With the closings of many businesses in the state and many Iowans out of work, the Iowa Food Bank Association has seen up to four times the number of new requests for food assistance since the pandemic began. Bill Friedow of the Britt Area Food Bank has seen similar impacts in the Hancock County area. “The number of families being served is up,” says Friedow. “Donations are really critical at this time, and we appreciate this donation from Hancock County Farm Bureau.” “ The people in Hancock County have been very generous”.

For those in the community wishing to add to these efforts, call 641-843-3064 to donate or to find out more about how you can help.