North Iowa Re-Opens: The Cobbler Shoppe is Off to a Fast Start

The Cobbler Shoppe is a staple business in downtown Britt. Bill Eckels and his family have been serving customers for years with clothing lines, West Hancock apparel, shoes of all types, and other items. Just before the pandemic hit, business was very good, but that came to an abrupt halt. In true fashion, the Eckels family weathered the storm and on Friday last week, they opened the doors again.

Eckels stated that the business was very good on opening day.

Most everyone had obeyed the stay at home recommendations of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds since the middle of March, but on May 1st, Eckels could tell that the mood was upbeat and positive.

Customers came in to buy a variety of items, but there was one items that many seemed to want the most.

Eckels believes that business will return to the same rate as what it was before. He believes that his customers are resilient and careful despite the virus news.

The Cobbler Shoppe is back to its normal hours of operation and Eckels continues to take orders over the phone.