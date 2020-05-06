Grassley on Acts of Kindness During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Senator Charles Grassley took to the floor of the United States Senate to discuss how Iowans are delivering acts of kindness to each other during the pandemic.

Despite the hardship and heartache so many families are experiencing right now, there are countless acts of kindness that show humanitarian goodness taking place in communities across my state.

From rainbow art decorating windows to inspirational chalk messages on sidewalks, Iowans are donating their time, talent and treasure to support local businesses, food pantries and grab-and-go meals for students.

As just one example, the residents of a retirement community are sewing 35-40 masks per day for health care professionals and laundry service workers at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

They’re also supplying local food banks and others who need them in the community.

These senior threaders in Iowa City are among the countless silver linings that are lighting America’s path to recovery.