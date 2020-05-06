Ernst: Iowans are Seeing Success with the Paycheck Protection Program

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, today spoke on the success Iowans are seeing from the Paycheck Protection Program. Ernst noted that 99% of Iowa’s businesses are small businesses, and highlighted the stories of two Iowa organizations that have benefitted from the program, Grace United Methodist Church in Glenwood and the Iowa Behavioral Health Association.

Ernst also called on folks to continue to look out for one another and to check in on friends and loved ones that struggle with mental health challenges.