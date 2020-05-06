Barbara Ann Thompson Bondari, 75, of Tifton, Georgia, died on April 29th , 2020, at her home.

A graveside service for Barbara will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery, 40029-210th Avenue rural Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. The public is invited and social distancing requirements will be observed.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills is in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221