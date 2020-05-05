Winnebago Supervisors To Reclassify Five Drainage Districts

The Winnebago County Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am to discuss several important issues and possibly act on some of them. The board will first hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of secondary roads. These include the regrading and patching of the roads as they are heavily used by farmers in the midst of spring planting. Meinders will also give updates on current projects involving roads and bridges.

The board will then review a renewal of the staffing contract amendment with Floyd County regarding the collection of child support. Winnebago County officials work in tandem with Floyd County officials to determine whereabouts of and collection from those individuals who owe child support. A contract between the two counties must be annually renewed to continue the partnership.

After a lengthy public hearing last week involving residents in Drainage District 11, the board will award a contract to B & B Farm Drainage for Main Tile Improvement. Residents were in favor of increasing the amount of rain runoff or coefficient from a quarter inch to a full inch. The cost of the project which will be paid by the district members is $1,091,361.95. The project is slated to get underway this summer.

The Drainage Clerk has noted that there is an issue with levies in five different drainage districts. The problem is that there was data missing which would make the levies more accurate. Drainage Districts 18, 29, 48, 84, and 102 are all missing laterals. The current levy information was arrived at well before current heavy machinery was in use and laterals have been built during that time which have not been recorded. As a result, a reclassification report was called for which in turn required an annexation report because some parcels were not part of the district and should have been. The board will receive both reports and then schedule five public hearings, one for each district. This is so all residents involved can hear about the new levy rates associated with the reorganization of each district.

Due to the COVID-19 Supervisors are advising the public to call in to the meeting with comments or questions or follow the meeting on You Tube

Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/ (VIEW/LISTEN ONLY)