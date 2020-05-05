Voter Pre-Registration Now Open in Winnebago County

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections is issuing a reminder that the voter pre-registration deadline and deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election is May 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. The office will be open Saturday, May 30, 2020, until 5:00 pm. Those wishing to visit the office should enter on the parking lot side of the courthouse and follow the signs to the unlocked outside door. Only the Auditor’s Office inside will be open during this time.

Additional hours open:

Friday, May 22, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers.

Friday, May 22, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Saturday, May 30, 2020, open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Monday, June 1, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020, open 8:00 am to 9:00 pm – Return absentee ballot to the Auditor’s office.