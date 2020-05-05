Hancock County Discusses Engineer Agreement & Recruitment Process

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday continued its discussion on hiring a full-time county engineer, and how to maintain a safe network of roads and bridges throughout the headhunting process. According to Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman, it may be quicker for the board to continue with the current 28E Engineer Share Agreement with Adam Clemons and Wright County, instead of drafting an interim consulting agreement.

The current 28E Engineer Share Agreement between Hancock and Wright Counties is valid through June 30, 2020. Notice of 30 days must be given to cancel the employment contract. Another avenue for Hancock County would be to draw up an independent contractor agreement with just Clemons, but Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons say it’s probably more simplified to just stretch the current agreement.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will inform Wright County of their intent and will make a decision next week on how to move forward with the agreement as well as recruitment marketing protocols.