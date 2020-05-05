Donald Leo Grothe, 79 years young of Lake Mills, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A private family memorial service for Don L. Grothe will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Guttormson of Salem Lutheran Church officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page.

The family will host a drive thru visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 8th, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa 50450. Upon arrival, please stay in your vehicles and drive through the funeral home garage where the family will be there to greet you.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills is in charge of arrangements

