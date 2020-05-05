Agri-Business Park Construction Nears Final Phase

The Wright County Supervisors were briefed on the status of the construction of the Wright County Business Park on Monday. One of the final phases has to do with putting in the roads. Eric Gjersvik, an engineer with ISG Engineering who is overseeing the project explained that the roads may come in this week.

Currently, modified rock and trimming is currently being done on the site to prepare the roads for paving this week.

Brian with Reilly Construction of Ossian, IA, explained that the work will require boxing in the manholes and then laying down the asphalt in the trimmed road.

Construction is expected to be completed this summer.