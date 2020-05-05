Worth County Board Approves Applications for I-35 Subdivision Construction

The Worth County Board of Supervisors are making in roads towards the start of the subdivision project across from the casino on I-35 and Highway 105. The project is a business park which the county hopes will get underway this summer.

According to Jason Petersburg who is in charge of the project, necessary applications have been submitted to get this going.

The applications were to the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation which requires a construction permit.

Petersburg gave an update to the board on the status of the construction which came up with an unexpected surprise.

Petersburg told the supervisors that since the eight or ten inch tile was plugged, it could explain why the area was wet. Crews will have to work on the tile to clear it and allow for better drainage from the site.