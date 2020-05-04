North Iowa Reopens: Gifts Sew Sweet Ready for Spring

The City of Britt has begun to come alive as Gifts Sew Sweet reopened its doors on Friday and patrons began to shop once again in the clothing and print shop. Val Quayle with Gifts Sew Sweet said that business was good.

While many took the opportunity to stay home with their children and work from home during the pandemic, Quayle stated that she and her coworkers took some time to go a different direction.

Patrons will find some interesting new items in the store along with some of the old favorites. For now though, patrons will have to shop during the weekday.

The store is located at 1 Main Avenue S. in Britt.