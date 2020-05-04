Lopez Sentenced on Possession Charges

Moises Lopez of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 29, 2019.

Chavez was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Chavez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.