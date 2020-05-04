Firewood Now Available at Pilot Knob Park

Temperatures are changing and the area is beginning to feel the full effects of spring. This is also the best time to cut and stack wood to allow it to season for winter.

Pilot Knob State Park needs to clear some dead trees both for aesthetic and fire hazard reasons says Michael Strauser, Park Ranger at the park.

Those who would be interested in cutting the firewood will need to make sure they take care of some legal matters first.

This is an annual cutting that has been done at the park to ensure the safety of patrons and the park itself. With dead trees comes the opportunity for fuel for wildfires which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources wants to avoid.

Black Locust is a hotter burning wood than Oak and both can be used for fuel to heat either in a fireplace or wood burning stove.

Those who would be interested in cutting and keeping the firewood should contact Strauser at (641) 581-4835.