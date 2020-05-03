SUNDAY TALK: Secretary Pate on Recruiting Younger Poll Workers

While it appears that the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of subsiding, concerns ae still being raised for the vulnerable population who may work as poll workers during elections. these include the elderly, those with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting a virus, among others. Local county auditors such as Michelle Eisenman in Hancock County, Betty Ellis in Wright County, Jacki Backhaus in Worth County, and Karla Weiss in Winnebago County who also serve as election commissioners in their counties are calling for everyone to vote absentee.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has sent out absentee ballot request forms to every resident in Iowa. The hope is that they will be filled out and signed, then sent back to receive a ballot. However, there may still be those who wish to vote in person. Every precaution will be taken and that includes recruitment of healthy youth who can man the polls and get paid for it.

Secretary Pate took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to go over this initiative in our Sunday Talk.