COVID-19 has become an issue at pork processing plants throughout the state and has even affected Eagle Grove’s Prestage Foods plant. Some workers had tested positive for the virus and the plant had to take extra precautions for the safety of the other workers and the pork being processed.

U. S. Representative Steve King sat down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss the current situation and it’s effects on the meat producing industry in our Sunday Talk.