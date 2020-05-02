Winnebago Industries To Reopen Locally in May

The pandemic has become something that for the last two months has closed the doors and manufacturing and business along with keeping people in their homes. As Governor Kim Reynolds begins to ease restrictions, Winnebago Industries is moving forward with reopening manufacturing of various divisions. During the downtime, part of the plant in Forest City made Personal Protective Equipment to help local medical personnel. Now the company is moving forward.

According to Chad Reece of Winnebago Industries, safety is foremost in the minds of officials in the restart of manufacturing.

Many parts of the country have not eased restrictions which means that recreation in the form of camping is not possible, but Winnebago Industries is ramping up now to be ready when the restrictions are lifted.

As previously announced, Winnebago Industries resumed production at certain of its locations (Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles), beginning the week of April 13th. In addition, the Company is also confirming planned manufacturing resumption activities for the remainder of its portfolio during the month of May:

Newmar – week of May 4 th

Grand Design RV – week of May 4 th

Winnebago Motorhomes – week of May 4 th

Winnebago Towables – week of May 11th

Each business will be restarting operations in a graduated manner aligned with a confirmed base of existing orders. Future production rates and plans will vary by brand and are subject to change, as the Company will continue to evaluate the demand conditions present in its end markets and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and state and federal governments. As the Company resumes operations in select areas, all employees are required to adhere to applicable safety protocols whether working physically on-campus or offsite including but not limited to appropriate social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices, the use of personal protection equipment, and daily employee health checks.