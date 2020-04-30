Winnebago Industries to Resume Operations

As previously announced, Winnebago Industries resumed production at certain of its locations (Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles), beginning the week of April 13th. In addition, the Company is also confirming planned manufacturing resumption activities for the remainder of its portfolio during the month of May:

Newmar – week of May 4 th

Grand Design RV – week of May 4 th

Winnebago Motorhomes – week of May 4 th

Winnebago Towables – week of May 11th

Each business will be restarting operations in a graduated manner aligned with a confirmed base of existing orders. Future production rates and plans will vary by brand and are subject to change, as the Company will continue to evaluate the demand conditions present in its end markets and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and state and federal governments. As the Company resumes operations in select areas, all employees are required to adhere to applicable safety protocols whether working physically on-campus or offsite including but not limited to appropriate social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices, the use of personal protection equipment, and daily employee health checks.

“We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees as we continue to gradually restart manufacturing operations around the Company in a disciplined approach, supported by committed demand from our valued channel partners,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe.

“While the last many weeks have been challenging for all of our stakeholders in terms of business disruption, we are cautiously optimistic about several indicators within the outdoor industry, including an uptick in campground reservations and marina traffic in select areas, continued low gas prices and interest rates, easing of stay-at-home restrictions in some states leading to increased commerce conditions, and improved access to some state and national parks. Retail trends in mid to late April appear to be progressing in a healthier direction than earlier in the month.”