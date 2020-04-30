Forest City Chamber Launches 4th Round of Gift Certificate Promotion

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce will hold a fourth round of gift certificate purchases to help spur local business. On Friday at noon, those who log on online can purchase a $25 gift certificate and it will be automatically upped to $35. There is a limit of 5 per person.

To log on, go to https://forestcityia.square.site to shop for the certificates. The Chamber stresses that purchases of the gift certificates will have an immediate impact on local businesses.

The promotion is being sponsored by the Forest City Rotary and Holland Contracting.

Officials with the Chamber say that they will mail out the certificates next week. If you do forget to write down the business that you want your certificate from, the Chamber will contact you. All questions about the promotion can be directed to the Chamber.