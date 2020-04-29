Some Iowa Tax Deadlines Remain for Local Residents

Although a number of tax filing deadlines were recently extended by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Revenue, not all tax filing deadlines have been extended. The Department is reminding taxpayers that a number of important tax deadlines are approaching soon and taxpayers should meet those deadlines to avoid interest, penalties, or loss of other tax benefits. Unless a deadline has specifically been extended, the regular deadline still applies. This is not necessarily a comprehensive list of upcoming tax deadlines. These important tax deadlines include:

Estimated Income Tax Payments — The Department has not extended the due date for estimated income tax payments. The first quarter installment of tax year 2020 estimated income tax for taxpayers filing on a calendar year basis is due April 30, 2020. Additional underpayment penalty relief related to certain 2020 estimated income taxes was recently granted in Order 2020-03. Information on estimated tax payments and this additional underpayment penalty relief can be found under Frequently Asked Questions for Estimated (Income Tax) Payments at tax.iowa.gov/COVID-19.

Solar Energy System Tax Credit and Geothermal Heat Pump Tax Credit Applications — Taxpayers who installed solar or geothermal energy property in calendar year 2019 in Iowa that qualifies for the Iowa solar energy system tax credit or the Iowa geothermal heat pump tax credit must submit a complete application no later than May 1, 2020, in order to be eligible to receive a tax credit. Applications for both tax credits are submitted online at taxcredit.iowa.gov.

Sales Tax Returns and Payments — Upcoming sales tax returns and payments are due as normal unless they have been deferred under the Iowa Small Business Relief Program. Applications for deferral under that program are still being accepted through April 30, 2020. Information about that program and the application can be found at tax.iowa.gov/COVID-19. View information about non-deferred filing frequencies and return due dates.

Income Withholding Returns and Payments — Upcoming income withholding returns and payments are due as normal unless they have been deferred under the Iowa Small Business Relief Program. Applications for deferral under that program are still being accepted through April 30, 2020. Information about that program and the application can be found at tax.iowa.gov/COVID-19. View information about non-deferred filing frequencies and return due dates.

Recent Tax Deadline Extensions

Several important tax deadlines were recently extended by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Revenue. This is not necessarily a comprehensive list of recent extensions. These recent extensions include: