Young Frankenstein Rescheduled for February

BrickStreet Theatre has rescheduled its summer musical, “Young Frankenstein,” for February 2021. Specific dates will be announced in the future. The change is a response to continued adherence to COVID-19 precautions as the coronavirus remains a public health threat.

“The show must go on,” said Julie Keely, artistic director, “but not until it’s safe to go on. Plus, licensing agencies like MTI (Musical Theatre International) are withholding scripts according to our government’s gathering guidelines.”

Sarah Keely, the show’s director, added, “It’s our responsibility to ensure we put our cast, crew, and staff in the best position to put on ‘surprisingly good theatre.’ The health dangers and possible production disruptions posed by COVID-19 prevent us from doing so. We’re excited to present Young Frankenstein in February, assuming the dangers of COVID-19 have passed.”

Earlier BrickStreet announced it was rescheduling its spring show, Doubt: A Parable, to Sept. 10-13 and 17-20. Auditions will be held in late summer on a date to be determined. A decision regarding the BST Kid’s summer play and musical camps – held in cooperation with Forest City Parks and Recreation – will be announced soon. BrickStreet’s leadership continues to monitor the situation. Please refer to their website (brickstreettheatre.org) and Facebook page, for details.

Season tickets will be honored for the next three main stage productions – Doubt: A Parable, Young Frankenstein, It’s A Wonderful Life – whenever they occur.