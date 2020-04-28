Winnebago Supervisors to Consider Secondary Road Work

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hit the roads today, specifically the secondary roads as they meet in the Winnebago County Courthouse beginning at 9 am. The meeting can be seen by going to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming. This is a view and listen site only. Those that want to participate should call-in at 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935.

The board will open the meeting with a discussion of the county COVID-19 policies. With the recent relaxation on closures of some businesses, the county may look towards a date to reopen the courthouse or adjust certain office rules to meet the current criteria.

Scott Meinders, Winnebago County Engineer, will discuss secondary road matters with the board. Among these are the purchase of equipment for the department. Some of the equipment needs replacement and the board will look at the current costs for the new items and make a decision on the purchases.

The board will then hear about a bridge replacement projects which have been bid on by Rognes Bros. Excavating Incorporated. The bid amount is $559,107and the board is expected to award the contract to the company. There are three projects involved in the contract..

At 9:30 am, the board will join a teleconference with Hancock and Worth County Supervisory Boards regarding an Iowa DOT project involving three drainage districts in three counties. In Winnebago County, it is Drainage District 54. In Hancock County, it is Drainage District 52 and in Worth County, it is Drainage District 17. The project is expected to get underway later this year.