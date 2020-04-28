Waldorf Men’s Basketball Announces 2020-2021 Schedule

The Waldorf men’s basketball team made a historic run through the NSAA tournament to the championship game last season. The Warriors were one win away from making the NAIA National Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history but fell short to three-time defending champs, Mayville State.

The Warriors have now released their schedule for the 2020-2021 season which will start with a tournament host by Governor State in Illinois. The Warriors will play at the site where head coach Nigel Jenkins earned win number 100 just a few years ago.

The Warriors host 13 contests at home at the Hanson Fieldhouse, six of which are non-conference contests. They will play eight home games as the second half of a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader.

Bold home games * conference games

At Jaguars Tip-Off Classic at University Park, Ill.

Oct. 23 vs Dordt, TBA

Oct. 24 vs TBA, Tima TBA

Oct. 29 at Culver-Stockton, 7 pm

Oct. 31 vs. McPherson, 7 pm

Nov. 3 vs William Penn, 7 pm

Nov. 10 vs. Grand View, 7 pm

Nov. 11 at Central, 7 pm

Nov. 13 at Mount Mercy, 7 pm

Nov. 17 at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 pm

Host Waldorf Classic at the Hanson Fieldhouse

Nov. 20 Valley City State vs Baptist Bible, 5:30 pm

Nov. 20 vs. Calumet College of St. Joseph, 7:30 pm

Nov. 21 Valley City State vs Calumet College of St. Joseph, 1 pm

Nov. 21 vs. Baptist Bible, 3 pm

Dec. 5 at Viterbo, 3 pm

Dec. 12 at Holy Family, TBA

At Northwestern Classic at Orange City, Iowa

Dec. 18 at Northwestern, TBA

Dec. 19 vs. Mount Marty, TBA

At Fairfield Inn & Suites Bruin Classic at Bellevue, Neb.

Dec. 30 vs. Midland, TBA

Dec. 31 vs. College of the Ozarks, TBA

Jan. 8 vs. Mayville State, 7:30 pm

Jan. 9 vs. Presentation, 5 pm

Jan. 12 vs. Yellowstone Christian, 7:30 pm

Jan. 15 at Valley City State, 7:30 pm

Jan. 16 at Dickinson State, 6 pm

Jan. 22 vs. Bellevue, 5:30 pm

Jan. 23 vs. Dakota State, 7:30 pm

Jan. 29 at Dakota State, 7:30 pm

Jan. 30 at Bellevue, 5 pm

Feb. 5 vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 pm

Feb. 6 vs. Valley City State, 5 pm

Feb. 12 at Presentation, 7:30 pm

Feb. 13 at Mayville State, 5 pm

Feb. 18 vs. Viterbo, 7:30 pm

Feb. 24 NSAA First Round at TBA, Time TBA

Feb. 27 NSAA Semifinals at Watertown, S.D., TBA

Feb. 28 NSAA Finals at Watertown, S.D., TBA