United Way Awards Funding for Local Agencies Aiding Residents in the Pandemic

April 28, 2020 AJ Taylor Audio, Local News, Media, News Comments Off on United Way Awards Funding for Local Agencies Aiding Residents in the Pandemic

The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the first round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Jen Arends, Chief Executive Officer for United way of North Iowa explained the reason for the awarding of money to these local groups.

Nine organizations, chosen by a committee of United Way, Public Health, Emergency Management and Nonprofit representatives, were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds.
 Floyd County CERT, $1,000.00 for emergency food assistance
 Mohawk Market, $3,000.00 for food pantry assistance
 TLC Childcare, $800.00 for increased sanitation
 Elderbridge, $100.00 emergency rent assistance
 North Iowa Community Action Organization, $1,500.00 for emergency food assistance
 Hampton Senior Center, $2,000 for emergency rent and utility assistance
 La Luz Hispana, $2,000 for emergency assistance to families
 Iowa Legal Aid, $2,000 for emergency legal assistance relating to COVID-19
 Lutheran Services of Iowa, $500.00 for telecommunication for family services

The United Way is also looking to assist in a growing problem facing the area. Arends says the issue is slowly becoming a problem for the eight county area.

Arends reminds everyone that donations to the United Way are always welcome and that money donated remains in the area.

 