Lehmann Will Be Superintendent of Forest City and Central Springs Schools

Central Springs Community Schools will gain a new superintendent on July 1st and he is a familiar name to the area. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was officially approved by both school district boards to assume the position in the Central Springs district. Lehmann will split his time between districts as superintendent.

Sharing of superintendents between districts is nothing new according to Lehmann.

Lehmann will take over a district comprised of roughly 800 students which is smaller than the 1,100 student base in Forest City. In true form, Lehmann will not approach the positions halfway for either district.

Central Springs and Forest City have a few demographic differences, however they are a large number of similarities. Each of these will have to be addressed, but Lehmann is not going to compare curriculum programs between the two school districts. A “one size fits all” approach simply will not work.

Lehmann believes that both districts will continue to excel in academic studies and results.