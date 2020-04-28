Hancock County To Hire Full-Time County Engineer

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to hire a full-time county engineer, as opposed to continuing with a part-time 28E share agreement with Wright County. Last year, the Hancock County Supervisors began investigating the pros and cons of a part-time vs. a full-time county engineer, and Supervisor Gary Rayhons concluded that many residents were in favor of a full-time county engineer.

Currently, Adam Clemons shares the engineering duties between Hancock and Wright Counties on a part-time basis for a total salary and benefit package of $166,106. Hancock County pays about $83,000 of that. Supervisor Jerry Tlach agreed with Rayhons’ assessment.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has directed the county attorney to draft a notice of termination of the 28E agreement to take effect when the current fiscal year ends June 30, 2020. At the next meeting, the board will make a determination of hiring protocols. Supervisor Sis Greiman had nothing but good things to say about the sharing agreement, but it’s time to move in a different direction.

Clemons has agreed to serve as interim engineer until a replacement is found.