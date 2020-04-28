Hancock County Aid Available for Small Businesses

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a resolution to allocate $15,000 from the local option sales taxes within the rural basic levy to aid small businesses within Hancock County. According to Supervisor Jerry Tlach, this money will be given to the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort – a grant program to help small businesses within the county that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds from this resolution will match a $15,000 donation from Hancock County Economic Development, its utility partners, and the Hanson Family Foundation. The $30,000 total will be added to a $30,000 donation from the Hancock County Foundation to equate to 24 – $2,500 grants.

A committee has been formed to oversee the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort, and the grants are geared at helping salons, restaurants & bars as well as retail shops that are experiencing the most negative impact. Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Jill Kramer says she is hoping the recipients can get checks by the middle of May.

For more information regarding the application process for the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort Grants, contact Jill Kramer at Hancock County Economic Development Corporation at 641-923-9921. If you would like to make a tax deductible donation to this cause, call the Hancock County Foundation at 515-447-4203 and make sure to tell them it’s for the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort.