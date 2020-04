Ep. 6 Straight From the Source – Meggon Jacobs

Welcome to Episode 5 of Straight From the Source, an audio series heard exclusively on KIOW.com. The series is hosted by KIOW/KHAM Sports Director, Zarren Egesal.

This week – Meggon Jacobs, North Iowa Activities Director

Next Week – TBA

Did you miss previous episodes?

Episode 1 – Will Finley, Waldorf University Football Coach

Episode 2 – Chad Moore, Forest City Activities Director

Episode 3 – Bri Ebenhoe, Waldorf University Volleyball Coach

Episode 4 – Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills’ Activities Director/IGHSAU Board Member

Episode 5 – Lugo Arenas, Waldorf University Women’s Soccer Coach