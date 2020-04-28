April 28th COVID-19 Update

The Iowa Department of Public Health is now reporting 6,376 confirmed cases of COVId-19 caused by the Coronavirus. The 508 cases today have now pushed the number over 6,000 cases. In addition, 136 deaths in Iowa have been caused by the illness which includes today’s 9 more deaths. The IDPH is now reporting 2,164 Iowans have recovered. Up until last night, the state has done 39,823 tests for the virus.

Locally, the KIOW listening area again reported no new cases of COVID-19. 23 of the 27 confirmed cases in our listening area have recovered. That’s one more than yesterday and no residents in our listening area have died of the illness. Our entire area is level 5 on the governor’s 10 level chart. You can see the full numbers for each county below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 117

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 127

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 99

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 755

Recovered = 12

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 339

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 122

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 126

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 104

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11:00 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.