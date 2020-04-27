Wright County Board to Discuss Agri-Business Park

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am. The meeting will have limited public access due to the pandemic restrictions. As a result, several means of virtual attendance have been established. The first is by viewing the meeting on Zoom online. To join the Zoom Meeting go to:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09 The meeting ID: 465 435 965. Password: 446098.

The second way is to listen over the phone by dialing in at 1-312-626-6799. The Meeting ID is 465 435 965.

The board will have a conference call beginning at 9:15 am to discuss with ISG Engineering and Reilly Construction, the progress being made on the Agri-Business Park. This will be followed by a review of bids on the joint drainage project with Franklin County. The drainage districts are 118 in Wright County and 4 in Franklin.

Funding for day cares in Wright County is becoming a topic of discussion. McKinley Bailey will discuss the need for funding with the board at 9:45 am. Fifteen minutes later at 10 am, Colleen Meier will present bids to the board for the remodeling of the wright County Communications Center. The board may approve or reject any or all of the bids in the meeting.