Worth County Board to Discuss Numerous Drainage Projects

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am. The agenda will begin with a reset of a Right of Way, annexation, and possible reclassification of Drainage Districts 2, 3 Lateral 8, 38, 16, 54, 64, and 15. The board will consider setting a public hearing for the work to be done and the possible date for the hearing is May 19th.

The board will then look to accept an engineer’s report on two drainage districts and their later laterals. These are Drainage District 46 Lateral 9 and Drainage District 13 Lateral 3. Both of these are slated for repairs and clean out.

The board will also look at a Drainage District Consent Agreement between Winnebago, Hancock and Worth Counties and the Iowa Department of Transportation. The board will meet again on Tuesday at 9:30 am in a teleconference call to finalize the agreement between the parties.

With the arrival of spring in the area, it is time for the county to establish a weed spraying contract. The board has entered into an agreement with B & W Control Specialists who will outline the 2020 Drainage District Spraying Calendar.

The board will hear about the progress on the subdivision work being done at 135th and Highway 105 near the casino. Plans have been put in place for business sites at the location and the board wants to stay informed on the project’s progress.

Due to the pandemic and limited access to the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood, the meeting can be viewed on Zoom. To join the Zoom Meeting, go to

https://zoom.us/j/435128100. The Meeting ID is 435 128 100.