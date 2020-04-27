Winnebago County Voters Are Encouraged to Vote Absentee

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option according to Weiss.

Once voters receive their absentee ballot request form in the mail, they should fill it out and mail it promptly. The reason is so that absentee ballots can be sent out to voters on time according to Weiss.

North Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by your county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

There are some required fields that must be filled out on the request form.

Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. No Party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party.

For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/auditor